'It was not my plan to take a gap year'
Girl's dream to study nursing halted due to lack of ID
Sinaye Mbangata’s dreams to study nursing this year have been dashed because she does not have an identity document.
Mbangata, 18, from Carletonville on the West Rand, who passed her grade 12 with a bachelor’s degree, said she spends most of her time sitting at home doing nothing...
