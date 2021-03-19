Gauteng must brace for third Covid-19 wave, advisory committee warns

The Gauteng premier’s advisory committee (PAC) has warned of a third wave of Covid-19 infections in the next few months due to the slow start to the vaccination programme and relaxed alert level 1 restrictions.

Committee chair Dr Mary Kawonga told a Gauteng provincial command council media briefing that the second wave ended five weeks ago but the province was not out of the woods. The briefing came ahead of a long weekend and the upcoming Easter weekend.

“We anticipate a resurgence and probable third wave in the next few months. Weekly cases and deaths remain higher than before the second wave,” she said.

Kawonga said the risk of viral spread remained, and even though vaccinations had started, the numbers were too few to impact the pandemic’s trajectory.

“It looks like the numbers have stopped dropping and this indicates a new equilibrium has been reached, and that a third wave may take off due to super-spreader events,” she said.