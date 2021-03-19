Case against students bust with rifle not placed on court roll: NPA

The case against two students who were allegedly found with an illegal high-calibre rifle was not placed on the court roll, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Friday.

The students, a 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, were allegedly part of ongoing fees protests in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. They were arrested on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said: “It is at this gathering where members observed two students in Stiemens Street carrying an automatic rifle. The officers kept close watch and saw the pair drive off in a vehicle. The car was followed and ultimately stopped by the Johannesburg Flying Squad and the Tactical Response Team in Auckland Park.”

She said the police searched the vehicle and found a Galil, an Israeli-manufactured automatic assault rifle, with a loaded magazine.

The pair were expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on two charges of possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

However, the case was not placed on the roll.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: “We can confirm as the NPA that the case against the two students, who were arrested for being in possession of an alleged rifle, was not placed on the roll pending further investigations.”

She said the NPA had given the police instructions they needed to comply with.

“Once they’ve concluded such investigations, they will bring the docket to the NPA so that the NPA can decide on whether they should face prosecution.”

