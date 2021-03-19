Africa lags on 2030 global goal of gender parity in politics

Africa has increased the number of women in parliament but still looks set to miss a global goal of gender parity in politics by 2030, a European think tank said on Thursday.

The study by Sweden's International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) found that women occupied 24% of Africa's 12,113 parliamentary seats in the upper and lower houses in 2020 - up from 9% in 2000. But progress was slow, it said, with women facing a barrage of challenges underpinned by entrenched sexism, be it a dearth of opportunity, lack of economic support or outright prejudice.

The report said this would make it hard to meet a global development goal agreed by United Nations states of achieving equal opportunities in political decision making by 2030.

"The burden of household chores and inequitable access to higher education limit women's ability to enjoy the opportunities and benefits of citizenship as men on an equal footing in the political sphere," said the report.

"Political parties are themselves deeply patriarchal, male-dominated entities that have been slow to transform."