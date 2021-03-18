Marikana community calls for mines to provide jobs, skills development

A group of community activists in Marikana in North West are calling for mines operating in the area to provide jobs and skills development for the communities around them.



The Marikana cluster crisis movement, consisting of unemployed people living in Marikana, are marching to Tharisa Mine near Rustenburg, to hand over a memorandum of demands to the management outlining their issues...