Jeppe High school bids farewell to its 80-year-old legend

Ledwaba retires after serving Jeppe High for 50 years

Martin Ledwaba is visibly chuffed as he steadily walks up the stairs at Jeppe High School for Boys to show me his portrait that proudly hangs on the schools 131-year-old walls.



“These stairs have kept me fit and healthy for the 50 years I have worked here,” he said ahead of his retirement at the end of March. ..