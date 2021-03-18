ANALYSIS - Execution risk looms large for South Africa spending cuts plan

South Africa's pledge to curb its huge public sector wage bill and stabilise state finances has been praised by investors, but now comes the hard part -- convincing workers to back the plan.

At stake are efforts to narrow a record budget deficit and curb spiralling debt to avoid further credit ratings cuts at a time when rising global bond yields are pushing up borrowing costs, something junk-rated South Africa can ill-afford.

The Treasury last month presented a budget promising to rein in the government's wage bill, but days later public sector unions presented pay demands above consumer inflation, setting the stage for tough negotiations.

"The backbone of the government's plan to consolidate the fiscal accounts is to limit, or at least slow down, the pace of this public sector wage growth," said Marcelo Assalin, head of emerging markets debt at William Blair Investment Management.

"The risks lie here on execution, especially because there will be a very strong backlash from labour unions."

The plan to freeze wages has put the African National Congress-led (ANC) government on a collision course with its labour union partners.

The government baulked at paying 37 billion rand ($2.52 billion) in wage hikes for the fiscal year to end-March 2021 -- the last year of a pay deal struck in 2018. Unions took the matter to court but lost. An appeal has yet to be heard.

Latest pay demands include a salary rise of consumer inflation plus 4%. Annual inflation was 3.2% in January.

Trade union federation COSATU, a major ANC ally, has warned of strikes.

"We make an appeal to government to negotiate with us in good faith," said Mugwena Maluleke, a senior COSATU negotiator.

The Treasury declined to comment, citing the court case. But budget data shows a wage deal similar to 2018's -- 1 percentage point above inflation -- would create a budget shortfall from wages of 132.7 billion rand or 2.2% of GDP by 2023/24.

Public service wages sucked up 47% of revenues in 2020/21 compared to 41% in 2019/20, and as a share of output are some 5 percentage points above average for Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries.

The Treasury has warned the sustainability of public finances will "depend heavily" on slowing wage growth.