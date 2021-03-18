Adam Habib steps aside as N-word investigation gets under way

Prof Adam Habib has “stepped aside” from his new job as his employers probe racism claims against him after he was recorded saying the N-word in a discussion with students.

The former Wits university vice-chancellor recently took up the position of director at the University of London’s School of African and Oriental Studies (SOAS). But Habib is now under fire after, in a video circulating on social media recorded during an online meeting with students, be uses the “N-word” in full.

This after one student points out that someone used the word to refer to a student. Students were complaining that some lecturers had used the slur and that complaints from black students were ignored.

“I come from a part of the world where we use the word,” says Habib.

Immediately after he said it, a black student who was part of the meeting tells Habib he had no right to use the word.