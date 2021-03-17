South Africa

Patrice Motsepe says it is ‘everyone’s duty’ to help students amid fees protests

17 March 2021 - 14:06
Confederation of African Football president Dr Patrice Motsepe said all South Africans should be concerned about the ongoing fees protests by students.
Confederation of African Football president Dr Patrice Motsepe said all South Africans should be concerned about the ongoing fees protests by students.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe has called on South Africans to help young people who are struggling to access higher education due to lack of funding.

Students from institutions of higher learning across the country are protesting against what they call financial exclusion. They are demanding, among other things, they be allowed to register despite historical debt.

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, Motsepe said everyone should be concerned about the ongoing protests.

“The problems of those young students and boys and girls who want to go to university, it’s not just their problem. It’s the problem of all of us and it’s a duty of all of us to make sure every young South African who wants to go to university and study is given the opportunity they deserve,” he said.

Motsepe said there are thousands of students who receive financial support through the Motsepe Foundation.

He committed to supporting more to help alleviate the funding crisis.

Wits University students were the first to take to the streets in Braamfontein last Wednesday to protest against the lack of funding.

Earlier this week, more students from other institutions of higher learning also protested about financial difficulties.

On Sunday, the SA Union of Students (Saus) called for a national shutdown. The union, representing all 26 universities across SA, said the protests would continue until all their demands are met.

Three in court for allegedly defrauding NSFAS of R1.4m

Three people, aged between 32 and 40, were expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday for allegedly defrauding the National ...
News
23 hours ago

TUT students to join fees protests

"The cost of corruption is so high that R14bn of student debt is nothing but a mere drop in the ocean," said TUT SRC president Mike Mothiba.
News
1 day ago

'We might need a month': Students vow to protest until demands are met

'We're continuing the rest of the week, until our demands are met. The week might not be enough - we might need a month,' said Wits SRC president ...
News
1 day ago

UFS to allow students to register if they owe less than R20,000

Even though the University of Free State has more than R300m in outstanding debt, the institution has agreed to allow students who owe less than ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X