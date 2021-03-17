Menzi Ngubane's father dies, just days after his son

Just days after SA was rocked by the death of veteran actor Menzi Ngubane, the star's father has died.

A family member, who did not want to be named, confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Menzi's father, affectionately known as uBaba Ngubane, died on Tuesday.

Details around the death are unknown and the family said they would release a statement in due course.

“The family is devastated, as you can imagine. It was a great shock to all of us and we are still trying to make sense of it. We are still mourning Menzi and coming to terms with the loss, when this happened,” the family member said.

Menzi's mother passed away several years ago.