South Africa

'If it doesn’t come back, I will start afresh'

Vendor shattered after mobile kitchen goes missing

16 March 2021 - 13:00
Mpho Koka Journalist
Kwanele Mbatha with his mobile kitchen that has gone missing.
Kwanele Mbatha with his mobile kitchen that has gone missing.
Image: Qiniso Thun

A young chef is devastated after a mobile kitchen he bought for R70,000 went missing.

Kwanele Mbatha, 29, of Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal, last stored his mobile kitchen at the University of KZN, Westville campus on December 19 before he went home for the festive holidays.

He operated his business selling food around UKZN’s campuses from his mobile kitchen.

Mbatha said when he went back to the Westville campus on February 10, he did not find his mobile kitchen where he had left it.

“I didn’t understand what was going on. I was shattered, disappointed and ashamed. I felt like I was being violated,” said Mbatha.

Mbatha said he spent R70,000 to buy the mobile kitchen and an additional R130,000 for the equipment and stock of his mobile kitchen.

He said he got money from the savings his late brother left him and the money he saved from bursary allowances he received while he was still a student at UKZN between 2011 and 2012, and again from 2016 to 2018.

Trio caught 'partying' on booze stolen hours earlier in house robbery

Three men were caught red-handed while having a party just hours after allegedly robbing a Summerstrand home and making off with a car, electronic ...
News
1 year ago

Mbatha, who told Sowetan that he is a registered vendor at UKZN, said he started operating his mobile kitchen in 2018 at UKZN’s Pietermaritzburg campus.

Then in November 2019, he worked at the Edgewood campus.

In early 2020 he started operating at the Westville campus.

Mbatha sold traditional township foods such as kotas, wors, chips, meats, and other fast foods. 

The young man, who comes from a family of six grown-up children, said his mobile kitchen was his main source of income.

“I used the mobile kitchen to support my unemployed brothers and their kids. I wish to get it back,” said Mbatha.

Mbatha said he is prepared to start again if he doesn’t find his mobile kitchen.

“I am appealing to the public to come forward with information if they have seen it. If it doesn’t come back, I will start afresh,” he said.

UKZN spokesperson Normah Zondo said the matter is still under investigation.

“Mr Mbatha was not a registered vendor for the Westville campus and was therefore not authorised to conduct business on this campus. He had a lease to operate his mobile kitchen at the Edgewood campus. Nonetheless, the university’s risk management services have been working with SAPS to assist Mr Mbatha,” said Zondo.

Zondo said the university does not insure the vendors.

KZN police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala confirmed that a case was opened at the Westville police station, saying it was still under investigation.

Friendship broken after taking Tupperware and never returning it

If you Google what Tupperware is, and you understand and agree with the understated description by the manufacturer, then you are probably not black ...
Opinion
8 months ago

130 arrested for burglary, vandalism and torching of schools since March

Things took an unexpected turn for a suspect in Kwa Thema on the East Rand when he was allegedly caught red-handed trying to rob the Nkumbulo High ...
News
9 months ago

Brazen barber shop robber cut down to size by police

Two robbers helping themselves to the personal possessions of barber shop clients and staff in Nyanga, Cape Town, had their plans derailed.
News
6 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X