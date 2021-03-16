Vendor shattered after mobile kitchen goes missing

A young chef is devastated after a mobile kitchen he bought for R70,000 went missing.

Kwanele Mbatha, 29, of Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal, last stored his mobile kitchen at the University of KZN, Westville campus on December 19 before he went home for the festive holidays.

He operated his business selling food around UKZN’s campuses from his mobile kitchen.

Mbatha said when he went back to the Westville campus on February 10, he did not find his mobile kitchen where he had left it.

“I didn’t understand what was going on. I was shattered, disappointed and ashamed. I felt like I was being violated,” said Mbatha.

Mbatha said he spent R70,000 to buy the mobile kitchen and an additional R130,000 for the equipment and stock of his mobile kitchen.

He said he got money from the savings his late brother left him and the money he saved from bursary allowances he received while he was still a student at UKZN between 2011 and 2012, and again from 2016 to 2018.