Municipality officials' positions in parties harm councils' efficiency'

The functioning of local government needs a total review which will ensure there is political stability and strong oversight on the work of council.

This is the call made by SA Local Government Association president Thembi Nkadimeng at the release of a report compiled by an independent committee into the state of the 11 municipalities in Gauteng.

Nkadimeng said in certain municipalities, officials have senior roles in their political parties while having administrative duties in the municipality.

“Over the weekend I am a regional chairperson. On Monday, I am the CFO. Over the weekend the municipal manager must take instructions from me. On Monday those instructions are incorrect according to the MFMA. This is what causes instability in some instances. An official must be an official. We are saying those who have political office must be given a year to choose between the two,” Nkadimeng said.

She also lamented the way in which oversight is conducted in local government which is poorer than at provincial level.