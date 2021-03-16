Bubbly actress will be missed, says proud uncle

Family relieved Noxy Maqashalala died of natural causes

Late TV actress Noxolo “Noxy” Maqashalala, who was found dead at her flat in Honeydew, Johannesburg, died of natural causes, the family said.



Maqashalala's body was found the weekend by police. Her family said it was relieved that there was no foul over her death, as per the report of the postmortem. Maqashalala, who launched her acting career with the role of Viwe in youth drama Tsha-Tsha will be buried on Friday in Mpoza village, Kwabhaca, in the Eastern Cape...