Don Mattera to be honoured for sterling work
Iconic poet, author and activist Don Mattera is set to be honoured for his outstanding work with a Grant Patron of the Arts award.
The award will be presented to the legendary poet by National Writers Association of South Africa (NWASA) on March 21. According to NWASA secretary-general Dr Lebogang Nawa, the Grant Patron of the Arts honor is reserved for people who were considered a fountain of knowledge and information in their spheres of expertise...
