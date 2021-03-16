Don Mattera to be honoured for sterling work

Iconic poet, author and activist Don Mattera is set to be honoured for his outstanding work with a Grant Patron of the Arts award.



The award will be presented to the legendary poet by National Writers Association of South Africa (NWASA) on March 21. According to NWASA secretary-general Dr Lebogang Nawa, the Grant Patron of the Arts honor is reserved for people who were considered a fountain of knowledge and information in their spheres of expertise...