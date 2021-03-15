Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine briefly detained while leading protests

KAMPALA - Uganda's opposition leader Bobi Wine was briefly detained on Monday as he led an anti-government demonstration in the capital, his latest effort to reject the results of a January presidential election he says he won.

A tweet on Wine's Twitter handle said Wine was arrested while leading MPs in a peaceful protest at City Square in Kampala against "the abduction, torture and murder of his supporters". A tweet 90 minutes later said he had been driven in a police truck back to his home, which was surrounded by police and the military.

Police spokesman Patrick Onyango was not immediately reachable. The government has said Wine is trying to destabilize Uganda via violent and illegal protests.

Wine, 39, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, lost a Jan. 14 presidential election to Yoweri Museveni, who has led the country since 1986.

Last month Wine filed a supreme court challenge seeking cancellation of the results, saying he won and citing impossibly high voter turnout in some areas. He however later withdrew the case, saying the judges were biased.