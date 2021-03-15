Groups demand transparency
Tension simmers over Bapedi assets
Divisions in the Bapedi royal house have deepened, with at least one faction now demanding answers on the kingdom's estate, including farms and mining rights, to be made public.
Thirteen structures in Sekhukhune, which include Bapedi nation, Sekhukhune Restoration Movement of Bopedi, Bapedi Kingdom royal family, Marota Development Forum and Limpopo Headman’s Association, have written to the Queen Mother Manyaku Thulare requesting her to make public the estate...
