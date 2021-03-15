Mpisane offers to pay R200,000 for 20 indebted students

Socialite Andile Mpisane who celebrated his 20th birthday on Monday has pledged to pay R200,000 towards the debts of 20 university students.

Andile is the son of businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize and her former husband Sbu Mpisane.

SA universities are at the moment under siege from student organisations demanding cancellation of students' debt.

Andile wrote on his Instagram page: “In the light of the current #FessMustFall situation and in celebration of 20th birthday this year, I would like to give back by gifting 20 university students with recurring debts from 2020 with R10,000 towards their fees.”

He said reaching this milestone had made him reflect on his life and how blessed he has been.

“Growing up requires one to look at things differently. As a young chairman my focus has been on seeing team Royal-am grow but we cannot neglect the difficult year we’ve had because of Covid-19 as it has resulted with many people being left unemployed and in unfavourable financial situations.”

Andile is the chairperson of Royal AM, a club which campaigns in the National First Division, a second-tier football league in SA.

He invited those who need help or know someone who needs financial aid offer to send their names to SMS number 48426 with the keyword ROYALMFEES. The message must include the student's name, surname and the area where they are based.

Andile said no money will be given to a student as all funds will be paid directly to their institutions.

“This is not a competition about who is doing what for who, we are all trying our best to serve a greater cause which is what matters most,” he said.