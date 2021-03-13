SA recorded 1,225 new Covid-19 cases and 69 deaths in 24 hours

Of the newly recorded deaths, 25 were in Gauteng, 17 in Limpopo, 12 in the Northern Cape, eight in KwaZulu-Natal, four in the Free State and three in the Western Cape. No deaths were recorded in the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and the North West.

To date, 1,449,654 recoveries have been recorded at a recovery rate of 94.8%.

Mkhize also reported that 145,215 health-care workers had been vaccinated by 6.30pm on Friday.

TimesLIVE