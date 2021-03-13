Neighbours' relationship in Cape Town coastal enclave is on the rocks, court papers reveal

Finley denied the allegation and said oral evidence should be presented to the court to back it up.

In another incident in 2012, Finley allegedly pushed On the Rocks employee Lee-Anne du Plessis while storming through the restaurant's back door.

In a sworn statement, Du Plessis said Finley also swore at her while about 80 guests dining in the restaurant looked on. Du Plessis said she was pregnant at the time.

Finley denied this and said he challenged On the Rocks to produce police records.

Recently Finley was also accused of removing the keys of a parked truck. Attorney Brian de Sousa, for On the Rocks, wrote to the hotelier saying Swanepoel had learnt he had unlawfully removed the keys from the ignition of a vehicle delivering stock to On The Rocks. Finley then handed the key back to the driver.

Finley’s associate, Leo de Beer, wrote in an e-mail that he witnessed the incident and that Finley regarded the truck as a safety hazard. De Beer said the truck driver eventually came to get his keys from Finley. De Beer said Finley’s conduct had been fair.

According to court documents, various attempts have been made to resolve the differences between Finley and his neighbours, including Bezuidenhout, to no avail.

The Cape Town high court is due to deal with the matter on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE