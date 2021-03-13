South Africa

Drugs worth R6.5m stopped from being shipped to Australia

13 March 2021 - 08:35
Police stopped the shipment of drugs hidden in this statue.
Police in Gauteng stopped a consignment of drugs worth R6.5m and hidden in statue from being shipped to Australia.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said detectives from the Gauteng provincial organised crime investigation and narcotics units and West Rand K9 members on Thursday evening received information on the suspected shipment of drugs destined for Australia and activated the K9 service dog “Buddy”.

Police intercepted the consignment of suspect drugs and arrested four suspects.

“The multidisciplinary team activated the K9 service dog 'Buddy'. The sniffer dog reacted positively to the contents of the consignment of drugs. Further investigation confirmed that the statue contained 22kg of concealed crystal meth drugs,” Makhubele said.

Cocaine ship raided on Cape west coast — Bulgarians, Myanmar citizens arrested

A law enforcement tactical team found 973 blocks of compressed cocaine in three compartments of the vessel.
News
1 week ago

He said the crystal meth has an estimated street value of R6.5m. The four suspects were arrested and charged with possession of drugs.

In a separate incident, police intercepted a vehicle in Douglasdale and seized drugs with an estimated value of R3m and arrested two suspects for possession of drugs.

Makhubele said the arrested suspects are expected to appear in different magistrates' courts in due course.

Gauteng commissioner of police Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has commended the tireless efforts by members of the SAPS, other law enforcement agencies and the community to curb the proliferation of drugs.

Makhubele said members of the public are encouraged to continue providing valuable information to the police concerning suspicious activities and people.

