Drugs worth R6.5m stopped from being shipped to Australia

Police in Gauteng stopped a consignment of drugs worth R6.5m and hidden in statue from being shipped to Australia.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said detectives from the Gauteng provincial organised crime investigation and narcotics units and West Rand K9 members on Thursday evening received information on the suspected shipment of drugs destined for Australia and activated the K9 service dog “Buddy”.

Police intercepted the consignment of suspect drugs and arrested four suspects.

“The multidisciplinary team activated the K9 service dog 'Buddy'. The sniffer dog reacted positively to the contents of the consignment of drugs. Further investigation confirmed that the statue contained 22kg of concealed crystal meth drugs,” Makhubele said.