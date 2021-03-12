Wits students ready to take the fight over fees national

Wits University SRC deputy president Sthembiso Dabula says they are prepared to take the fight over fees nationwide.

“We are all facing the same issues. Financial exclusion is an issue of most universities in the country. So what we are going to do, if it means we are going to nationalise the matter, we are going to do it. If it means we need to join forces to do it, we are prepared to do anything for students,” she said.

The South African Union of Students gave higher education minister Blade Nzimande an ultimatum to meet a list of demands or face a threatened nationwide shutdown of higher education institutions on Monday. The demands included the clearance of all historical student debts.

Dabula said students were disgruntled.

“Nothing has changed, everything is still the same - but just that we are more disgruntled now, because we were hopeful when there was a media briefing yesterday. We thought they were going to say something positive and meet our demands.