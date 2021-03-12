Angry outbursts levelled against at the man

Wife gets interim protection order against DJ

A renowned DJ has been slapped with an interim protection order by the Randburg magistrate's court after two alleged incidents of aggression towards his estranged wife.



The DJ has to appear in court on April 12 to give reasons why the court shouldn't make the interim order issued on Tuesday final. The couple's names have been withheld due to a blanket ruling by the Constitutional Court, barring the disclosure of identities in divorce matters...