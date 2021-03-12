South Africa

Ramaphosa declares special official funeral for Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini

By Staff Reporter - 12 March 2021 - 18:37
King Goodwill Zwelithini in September 2019. President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official funeral for the late Zulu king.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu © Sowetan

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that the late Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini will be accorded an official state funeral.

The king passed away in hospital in the early hours of Friday after an extended illness.

The special official funeral category 1 will entail ceremonial elements provided by the SA National Defence Force.

Ramaphosa also authorised that the national flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country from Saturday morning until the evening of the funeral service.

In terms of the state, official and provincial funeral policy manual, the president may designate the funeral of a distinguished person, on request by the premier of a province,  as a special official funeral.

Ramaphosa has expressed his sincere condolences to the royal family, to the Zulu nation, and to the people of KwaZulu-Natal. Details of the funeral will be announced in due course.

TimesLIVE

