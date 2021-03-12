Red Berets feast in middle of road in Braamfontein
Protesting students stand firm in their demands
Students continued with their protests late on Thursday afternoon in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
The EFF Student Command blocked Bertha Street leading to the Mandela Bridge, forcing motorists to make a U-turn. Garbage bins and rocks were used to block De Korte Street, causing traffic congestion...
