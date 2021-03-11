School shuns Cuba for six months now
Teacher gets paid for sitting atdistrict office
Every day Siviwe Cuba, a teacher at Brenthurst Primary School in Brakpan on the East Rand, spends his day at the Gauteng education district offices blankly staring through the window worrying about his future.
Cuba has been reporting at the district offices for the past six months and he said he has no clue what the future holds for him...
