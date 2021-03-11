South Africa

School shuns Cuba for six months now

Teacher gets paid for sitting atdistrict office

11 March 2021 - 08:41

Every day Siviwe Cuba, a teacher at  Brenthurst Primary School in Brakpan on the East Rand, spends his day at the Gauteng education district offices blankly staring through the window worrying about his future.

Cuba has been reporting at the district offices for the past six months and he said he has no clue what the future holds for him...

