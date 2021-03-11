South Africa

SA recorded 1,474 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours

By Staff Reporter - 11 March 2021 - 21:42
SA recorded 1,474 new Covid-19 cases and 95 deaths in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said.
Image: 123RF/perig76

This meant that 1,525,648 total infections and 51,110 have been recorded across the country to date.

The new infections came from 33,493 tests, at a positivity rate at 4.4%.

Mkhize said that of the new deaths, 25 were in Gauteng, 21 were in the Free State, 17 were in the Northern Cape, 11 were in the Western Cape, 10 were in Limpopo, six were in KwaZulu-Natal and five were in the Eastern Cape. There were no new cases in Mpumalanga or the North West.

To date, 1,447,503 recoveries have been recorded at a recovery rate of 94.8%.

Mkhize said 138,014 health workers had been vaccinated as of 6.30pm on Thursday.

