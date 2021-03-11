NSFAS release funds for first year students
First year students, who qualify for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), will be able to register as the scheme has released the funds.
This was announced by minister of higher education Blade Nzimande after his meeting with cabinet ministers. ..
