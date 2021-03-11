South Africa

NSFAS release funds for first year students

11 March 2021 - 13:22

First year students, who qualify for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), will be able to register as the scheme has released the funds.

This was announced by minister of higher education Blade Nzimande after his meeting with cabinet ministers. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
What you need to know about SA vaccine rollout
X