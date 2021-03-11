Gauteng moves ahead to decentralise open tender system.

Gauteng finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko says her department would still keep an eye on the implementation of the open tender system by other departments as the provincial government moves to decentralise it.

On Thursday, Nkomo-Ralehoko delivered this financial year’s R142.6bn budget at the provincial legislature, which she said was projected to increase to R148bn in the medium term.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said the provincial administration was intensifying transparency in procurement to help curb tender corruption, including through decentralising the open tender system, where departments would now be able to take responsibility for it.

“Next month, we will commence with phase 3 of this process which entails the decentralisation of the open tender process to four department and six entities, namely, community safety, agriculture and rural development, e-government and provincial treasury. The entities are Enterprise Propeller, Gambling Board, Infrastructure Financing Agency, Film Commission, Partnership Fund and Tourism Authority,” she said.

This would mean department and state-owned entities would now, on their own, set up adjudication panels for the process and appoint probity auditors.

The move to decentralise the tender system was viewed as having a potential of opening loopholes for individual departments to undermine its intended purpose of ensuring both fairness and openness around tenders issued by the provincial government.