Former president's bank statements, submitted to court, disprove claim that he only lives off his pension

Lawyers acting for a former president claimed this week they had been “ambushed” when his bank statements were handed in to court in an attempt to rebuff his claims that he could only afford to pay his estranged wife R20,000 a month in maintenance.

The statements, which were handed in to court, show large amounts of money coming in and out of his accounts — contrary to his pleaded version that he only receives his state pension.

The “Rule 43” (interim maintenance) application came before Pietermaritzburg high court acting judge Barry Skinner on Tuesday. He heard arguments from lawyers for both sides as to what he should pay her ahead of the finalisation of their divorce, which has yet to be set down in court.

The parties cannot be named because of a blanket ruling by the Constitutional Court, barring disclosure of identities in divorce matters.

The wife initially claimed R170,000 a month but has now revised this to R145,000. She alleges that he is hiding his assets and, apart from his state pension, he is a wealthy man who has undisclosed interests in other businesses and friends in high places who bankroll him.