Badly injured KZN teen recovering in hospital after sjambok 'beating'

11 March 2021 - 16:36
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A 17-year-old KwaZulu-Natal girl is being treated in hospital for severe wounds she allegedly suffered at the hands of her mother.
Image: 123RF/ ARTIT OUBKAEW

A KwaZulu-Natal teenager, allegedly beaten by her mother with a sjambok for defying an instruction not to attend school, is recovering in hospital after suffering deep wounds to her body and face.

Her mother was charged with grievous bodily harm after the alleged beating last week and was to appear in court on Monday.

Social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza visited the 17-year-old girl at the Vryheid District Hospital on Thursday.

Khoza, who earlier in the week described the alleged attack as “disgusting”, said the girl was badly injured.

She said the alleged attack was “a well-planned occasion”, “very sad” and difficult to comprehend.

“We have just seen the child. There are very deep wounds in her thighs, buttocks and her face.

“Those scars will remain with the child. The scars which are very serious and which we are most concerned about, are the scars which are internal and deep in her heart. These will not be erased by anyone.

“We are here in the interest of the child.”

Khoza said it was the responsibility of parents to protect and take care of their children.

“If the child is assaulted by someone who is supposed to protect and love them, it is very concerning.”

Khoza said while the girl was now in “good hands” at the hospital, her future remained uncertain.

“I have been speaking to her. At the moment she is not certain whether she wants to go back home. Our social workers will continuously assess her condition and will tell us what has to be done.

“For now, she can't go home ... It was a barbaric act.”

Khoza praised the community for alerting the department about the alleged beating. She appealed to communities to report incidents of gender-based violence.

TimesLIVE

