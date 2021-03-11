Badly injured KZN teen recovering in hospital after sjambok 'beating'

A KwaZulu-Natal teenager, allegedly beaten by her mother with a sjambok for defying an instruction not to attend school, is recovering in hospital after suffering deep wounds to her body and face.

Her mother was charged with grievous bodily harm after the alleged beating last week and was to appear in court on Monday.

Social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza visited the 17-year-old girl at the Vryheid District Hospital on Thursday.

Khoza, who earlier in the week described the alleged attack as “disgusting”, said the girl was badly injured.

She said the alleged attack was “a well-planned occasion”, “very sad” and difficult to comprehend.

“We have just seen the child. There are very deep wounds in her thighs, buttocks and her face.