Gcaba hopes the feat opens doors for him
SA student wins international opera contest
Opera singer Sazi Gcaba has bagged himself another international win in an US opera online singing competition.
On Friday the 22-year-old third-year musical student at the University of Fort Hare in Eastern Cape was announced as the winner in the Emerging Artist's category in the Aspiring Opera Singers voice competition. He finished top, ahead of 121 submissions from around the world...
