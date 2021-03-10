South Africa

RECORDED | Absa Group deputy CEO Peter Matlare laid to rest

By TimesLIVE - 10 March 2021 - 11:13

Absa Group deputy CEO Peter Matlare will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Matlare died of complications related to Covid-19 on Sunday.

He has been described as a consummate professional and a family man.

He was a former CEO of the SABC, chief strategy and business development officer of Vodacom SA and executive director of commercial at Vodacom SA.

Matlare held the position of CEO of Tiger Brands until the end of 2015.

