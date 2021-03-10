South Africa

Rand West City municipality says it has hired service provider to focus on sewer crisis

'Plans in place to fix Bekkersdal's potholes, sanitation'

10 March 2021 - 10:40

The Rand West City local municipality says it has plans to address the service delivery problems such as potholes and sanitation.

Rand West City spokesperson Phillip Montshiwa said the potholes that the Bekkersdal residents are complaining about are partly due to recent heavy rains in the area..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
What you need to know about SA vaccine rollout
X