Rand West City municipality says it has hired service provider to focus on sewer crisis

'Plans in place to fix Bekkersdal's potholes, sanitation'

The Rand West City local municipality says it has plans to address the service delivery problems such as potholes and sanitation.



Rand West City spokesperson Phillip Montshiwa said the potholes that the Bekkersdal residents are complaining about are partly due to recent heavy rains in the area..