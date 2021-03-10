Congregants accuse clergyman

Management to make probe into pastor's abuse allegations easier

The presence of an executive committee at the Five Fold Interdenominational Church Outreach Ministries will make it easier to probe the allegations of rape of a minor, sexual abuse and abuse of power allegedly committed by a senior pastor.



This was the view of Prof David Mosoma, chairperson of the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission)following a complaint they received last week from members of the church in Pimville, Soweto...