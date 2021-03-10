Cuban doctors want overtime pay for Covid-19 battle

The eight Cuban doctors deployed to the Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni Field Hospital, who spent the first few months of the pandemic working up to 12 hours a day, including weekends, have requested overtime payments.

However, the contracts signed by the doctors did not include commuted overtime but the department has agreed to look at the request.

Several of the doctors confirmed they had approached the department asking to be paid, but declined to comment further.

One doctor, who did not want to be named, said the issue was being dealt with.

