‘We go next door to use the loo’

Chemical toilets not serviced for months

Sinethemba and Lunga Tsika stood outside their home in Tambo informal settlement in Bekkersdal, west of Johannesburg, concerned about hygiene as a result of chemical toilets that have not been serviced for months.



The Tsika brothers are not happy with the environment they live in, where the municipality has neglected servicing their chemical toilets...