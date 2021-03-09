Sanral’s heavy-handed approach to motorists won’t solve any problems

The SA National Roads Agency Limited’s (Sanral) insistence at the weekend that the non-payment of e-tolls will result in motorists being unable to renew vehicle licence discs is outrageous, dishonest and irregular, says the Automobile Association (AA).

Reports in Sunday’s City Press newspaper refer to a section on Sanral’s website that reads:

“4. Outstanding toll fees to be settled before renewal of vehicle licence disc

The non-payment of toll may result in road users not being issued with their vehicle licence disc upon renewal of the vehicle licence. Road users will be able to renew licences, but the disc itself will be withheld until the outstanding toll-related infringements have been settled.”

This inclusion on Sanral’s website is not new, but it remains up and is referenced by Sanral as its position on non-payment of tolls despite the fact that government still has to pronounce on the future of e-tolls in Gauteng.

“This paragraph gives the impression the issue of e-tolls is finalised when, in fact, it is still very much in the air. By suggesting through this wording on their website (and alluding to such in interviews) that this is a done deal, Sanral is again demonstrating how desperate it is to coerce the public into paying for something they have taken a principled stand against paying,” says the AA.