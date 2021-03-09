Pastor also accused of extramarital affairs, inappropriate behaviour

Rape allegations rock church

A senior pastor at the Soweto branch of the Five Fold Interdenominational Church Outreach Ministries has been accused of the rape of a minor, abuse and bribery.



Members of the Pimville branch have now lodged a complaint with the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission)...