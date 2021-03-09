South Africa

Pastor also accused of extramarital affairs, inappropriate behaviour

Rape allegations rock church

By Lindile Sifile and Promise Marupeng - 09 March 2021 - 07:21

A senior pastor at the Soweto branch of the Five Fold Interdenominational Church Outreach Ministries has been accused of the rape of a minor, abuse and bribery.

Members of the Pimville branch have now lodged a complaint with the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission)...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
What you need to know about SA vaccine rollout
X