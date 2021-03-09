Missing Durban e-hailing driver found shot dead

A missing e-hailing driver was found dead in Isipingo, south of Durban, with gunshot wounds in his stomach.

According to private security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), Ntuthuko Tiny Goba, 30, who worked part-time for an e-hailing service, was reported missing on Friday.

Rusa was contacted by the man’s girlfriend after he failed to respond to her calls on Friday.

It is understood Goba, who Rusa said also worked for the Road Accident Fund, had told her he was on his way to pick up a client in Umlazi.

She took to social media to plead for assistance on his whereabouts after his car was found in Folweni.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said Goba’s body was found on Friday night in Platt Drive, Isipingo Hills.

“A case of murder is being investigated by Isipingo police,” said Gwala.

“The victim sustained gunshot wounds in the stomach. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.”

TimesLIVE