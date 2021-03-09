ANC's Vincent Smith expected in court on corruption charge but 'recovering' Angelo Agrizzi won't be there

The corruption case against former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi is back in court on Tuesday morning, but he won't be there as he is still recovering from illness.

The corruption and fraud case against Agrizzi and co-accused, former ANC parliamentarian Vincent Smith, will be back in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday.

However, Agrizzi's attorney, Daniel Witz, said the Bosasa whistle-blower was still under strict rest and recovery restrictions from his medical team, and was on oxygen.

In October last year Smith was released on R30,000 bail, while Agrizzi was initially denied bail by the same court and was admitted in hospital a day after the bail was denied.

Agrizzi was granted bail by the high court in Johannesburg on October 30 on stringent conditions. They include that Agrizzi would forfeit his Italian villa purchased for about €880,000 should he abscond.