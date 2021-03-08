Tributes pour in after Absa Group deputy CEO Peter Matlare dies of Covid-19
He deeply believed in Africa's potential and was a pillar of strength for his family
Absa Group deputy CEO Peter Matlare, who died of complications related to Covid-19 on Sunday, was a consummate professional and a family man.
“Peter Matlare succumbed to Covid-related complications on Sunday 7 March, 2021,” his family confirmed in a statement issued by Absa.
“He was passionate about transforming businesses, and believed deeply in the potential of Africa. He also created opportunities for dozens of young managers and professionals to expand their horizons in the businesses he led.
“Family was a cornerstone of Peter’s life. He was a pillar of strength about whom the family coalesced. He used his talent and passion for cooking to regularly gather the family for Sunday lunches, and maintain deep connections in the family.
“His support for family, friends and colleagues has left a lasting legacy. May his soul rest in peace.”
Matlare, who was also the CEO of Absa's regional operations, was appointed in that position in August 2016 and was an executive director on the board.
He was also a former CEO of the SABC, chief strategy and business development officer of Vodacom SA and executive director of commercial at Vodacom SA.
Matlare held the position of CEO of Tiger Brands until the end of 2015.
Tributes for Matlare poured in on social media on Sunday evening.
So many happy memories Peter: music, food & hilarious stories. You opened up your exquisite home to your friends..intimate dinners & lunches; talking about hopes for our country. You LOVED Nomvula & your kids. Your intellect & wisdom will be missed. We love you so much💔 RIP pic.twitter.com/ACpfHwCg0I— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) March 7, 2021
Shocked and saddened by the news of the passing of Peter Matlare. #Covid19 has robbed us of another professional in his prime. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues. May his soul #RIP #RIPPeterMatlare pic.twitter.com/POW7JRIKPr— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) March 7, 2021
Really shocking, sad news to hear Peter Matlare has passed away. Amongst other big positions, he played a huge role in the broadcasting industry as #SABC CEO & Primedia Broadcasting CEO. A consummate professional, special guy. Deep condolences to his family #RIPPeterMatlare 😪😪 https://t.co/exMSErh7Fx— Michael Markovitz (@mmarkovitz) March 7, 2021
The 4 bosses who recognised something “special” in me, were Peter Matlare, Phil Molefe, Snuki Zikalala and @mthombothi these are the men who opened doors for me and gave me a shot as a news anchor @SABCNews. Ngi nje nje yibo. Thank you gentlemen. Farewell Peter Matlare RIP 🕊🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/HFZ96N0hOP— Lerato Mbele (@mbele_lnb) March 7, 2021
