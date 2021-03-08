South Africa

Tributes pour in after Absa Group deputy CEO Peter Matlare dies of Covid-19

He deeply believed in Africa's potential and was a pillar of strength for his family

08 March 2021 - 07:34
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Absa Group deputy CEO Peter Matlare has died
Absa Group deputy CEO Peter Matlare has died
Image: absa.co.za / screenshot

Absa Group deputy CEO Peter Matlare, who died of complications related to Covid-19 on Sunday, was a consummate professional and a family man.

“Peter Matlare succumbed to Covid-related complications on Sunday 7 March, 2021,” his family confirmed in a statement issued by Absa.

“He was passionate about transforming businesses, and believed deeply in the potential of Africa. He also created opportunities for dozens of young managers and professionals to expand their horizons in the businesses he led.

“Family was a cornerstone of Peter’s life. He was a pillar of strength about whom the family coalesced. He used his talent and passion for cooking to regularly gather the family for Sunday lunches, and maintain deep connections in the family.

“His support for family, friends and colleagues has left a lasting legacy. May his soul rest in peace.”

Matlare, who was also the CEO of Absa's regional operations, was appointed in that position in August 2016 and was an executive director on the board.

He was also a former CEO of the SABC, chief strategy and business development officer of Vodacom SA and executive director of commercial at Vodacom SA.

Matlare held the position of CEO of Tiger Brands until the end of 2015.

Tributes for Matlare poured in on social media on Sunday evening.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA vaccine rollout
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X