Tributes pour in after Absa Group deputy CEO Peter Matlare dies of Covid-19

Absa Group deputy CEO Peter Matlare, who died of complications related to Covid-19 on Sunday, was a consummate professional and a family man.

“Peter Matlare succumbed to Covid-related complications on Sunday 7 March, 2021,” his family confirmed in a statement issued by Absa.

“He was passionate about transforming businesses, and believed deeply in the potential of Africa. He also created opportunities for dozens of young managers and professionals to expand their horizons in the businesses he led.

“Family was a cornerstone of Peter’s life. He was a pillar of strength about whom the family coalesced. He used his talent and passion for cooking to regularly gather the family for Sunday lunches, and maintain deep connections in the family.

“His support for family, friends and colleagues has left a lasting legacy. May his soul rest in peace.”