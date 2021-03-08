Stores petrol-bombed and violent clashes in central Durban

The police and metro police have responded to a fiery protest which broke out in central Durban on Monday.

Metro police spokesperson Supt Zama Dlamini said there were several clashes on Monday between alleged members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) and foreigners who own stores.

"It has been alleged young MKMVA members attacked and assaulted foreign vendors and allegedly petrol-bombed some of their shops. The foreign nationals retaliated and there were serious injuries to both MKMVA members and foreign shop owners.

"Metro police, police and the fire department attended to the incident. The situation is calm now and the road is clear. They have moved to another location and are being monitored."

Dlamini wasn’t able to confirm the number of casualties in the incident.