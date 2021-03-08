‘Insufficient evidence’: Teen arrested for alleged murder of Mapula Khune released

The case against the 17-year-old who was arrested in connection with the alleged murder of Mapula “Meiki” Khune has been struck from the roll, the North West prosecuting authority said on Monday.

Mapula is the sister of Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.

NPA North West spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the matter would not be enrolled, due to insufficient evidence.

“Following a thorough study of the docket and consultation with the police, the NPA resolved that the docket be returned to the police for further investigations and the accused to be released,” Mamothame said.

The teenager was arrested in Ventersdorp on Friday afternoon.