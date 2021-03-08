Former agriculture department CFO can get his pension after tribunal finds interdict has lapsed

The Special Tribunal has declared that the interdict not to pay the pension fund of former CFO of the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development Jacob Basil Hlatshwayo has lapsed.

On December 17 last year, the Special Investigating Unit successfully applied to interdict the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) from paying benefits due to Hlatshwayo after its investigation into tender irregularities at the department.

The SIU alleges Hlatshwayo irregularly and unlawfully awarded a tender valued at R11.5m to a corporate entity called Black Dot to supply the department with Covid-19 personal protective equipment. This was in breach of the instructions issued by the National Treasury to regulate emergency procurement in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Judge Lebogang Modiba granted the interdict in December on condition that the SIU institutes an action against Hlatshwayo by March 1.