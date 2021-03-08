South Africa

Former agriculture department CFO can get his pension after tribunal finds interdict has lapsed

08 March 2021 - 16:44
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
An interdict stopping the payment of pension benefits for former agriculture, land reform and rural development CFO Jacob Basil Hlatshwayo has lapsed. The government pension fund had been interdicted from paying Hlatshwayo after an investigation into PPE tender irregularities. Stock photo.
An interdict stopping the payment of pension benefits for former agriculture, land reform and rural development CFO Jacob Basil Hlatshwayo has lapsed. The government pension fund had been interdicted from paying Hlatshwayo after an investigation into PPE tender irregularities. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Oksana Smyshliaeva

The Special Tribunal has declared that the interdict not to pay the pension fund of former CFO of the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development Jacob Basil Hlatshwayo has lapsed.

On December 17 last year, the Special Investigating Unit successfully applied to interdict the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) from paying benefits due to Hlatshwayo after its investigation into tender irregularities at the department.

The SIU alleges Hlatshwayo irregularly and unlawfully awarded a tender valued at R11.5m to a corporate entity called Black Dot to supply the department with Covid-19 personal protective equipment. This was in breach of the instructions issued by the National Treasury to regulate emergency procurement in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Judge Lebogang Modiba granted the interdict in December on condition that the SIU institutes an action against Hlatshwayo by March 1.

PPE probe leads to fired public servant's pension being frozen

The Special Tribunal has frozen the pension fund of the former CFO of the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development, Jacob ...
News
3 weeks ago

David Makhura vows to clamp down on looting of state resources

Gauteng premier David Makhura has committed his government to addressing the looting of state resources in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
News
1 week ago

The SIU did not comply with this condition, hence the interdict lapsed.

After declaring the interdict to have lapsed, Modiba removed the matter from the roll and ordered the SIU to pay Hlatshwayo’s wasted costs occasioned by the removal.

Hlatshwayo was dismissed from his position in October for misconducted unrelated to this tender. His dismissal entitled him to withdraw his pension benefits from the GEPF.

The SIU obtained the interdict to prevent the withdrawal and payment of Hlatshwayo’s pension benefits pending the action it intends instituting against Hlatshwayo to recover any damages or fruitless expenditure resulting from awarding the tender to Black Dot.

The SIU indicated to Modiba that it intends bringing an application to revive the lapsed interdict.

TimesLIVE

Gauteng ready for 2021 academic year as pupils prepare to go back to class

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says his department is ready to commence with the 2021 academic year as more than 1.5 million pupils prepare to ...
News
3 weeks ago

Eastern Cape schools scramble for water and books as state goes silent

Eastern Cape schools are going to extreme lengths to be ready for the reopening of schools on Monday because they have received little to no ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA vaccine rollout
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X