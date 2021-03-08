Covid-19 nurse 'unpaid after nine months'
A nurse who has been on the front line against Covid-19 says the Eastern Cape health department has not paid her for nine months.
Sbusiso Mngunikazi Citwa, 47, left the department in November 2018 to recover after a miscarriage.
She applied for a post in 2019 and was appointed as a health-care worker at Stutterheim hospital in June.
However, she says she has not been paid since then, even though she has been caring for Covid-19 patients.
For more on this article, please visit DispatchLIVE.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.