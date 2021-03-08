South Africa

Dibishi also mentor to young agents

Branch manager started as cleaner

08 March 2021 - 08:53

Sbongile Dibhishi was a cleaner and administrator at Snooks Estates before working her way up to become the head of the Maponya branch in Klipspruit, Soweto.

"I started in 1997 as a cleaner and administrator," she said.  ..

