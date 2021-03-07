Teenager arrested for murder of Itumeleng Khune’s sister

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s sister, North West police confirmed on Sunday.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said the boy was arrested in Ventersdorp on Friday afternoon

This after the severely burnt body of 27-year-old Mapula “Meiki” Khune was found on top of her bed at the family home on Thursday.

Myburgh said neighbours alerted emergency services at around 5am after seeing smoke coming from the house in extension 2 in Tshing.