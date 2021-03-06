Fort Hare professor who was expelled from SA over bigamous marriage resigns
Troubled University of Fort Hare (UFH) Prof Edwin Okey Chikata Ijeoma has resigned with immediate effect.
Ijeoma was placed on precautionary suspension by the university on October 16 last year, pending the outcome of investigation in relation to alleged serious misconduct on his part...
