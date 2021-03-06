South Africa

Fire destroys Alice magistrate's court‚ justice department investigating

06 March 2021 - 12:33
The Alice magistrate's court was destroyed by fire on March 5 2021.
Image: Google Street View

The Alice magistrate's court, in the Eastern Cape, has been gutted by fire.

According to the department of justice and constitutional development, the court caught fire on Friday afternoon. Department spokesperson Steve Mahlangu said a big portion of the building was affected.

“Most parts of the magistrate's court have burnt down except for only the regional court which is in a separate building within the magistrate's court precinct. There were no casualties in the fire,” said Mahlangu.

“Investigations to establish the cause of fire are currently under way, and the departmental provincial management and all affected stakeholders are set to meet urgently for the purpose of mapping a way forward in terms of continued provision of services to the public in the interim.”

Mahlangu added: “The department will in due course communicate widely on how and where the members of the public in Alice will continue to access services.”

