Ntuthuko Shoba denied bail in trial for Tshegofatso Pule’s murder

Alleged mastermind Ntuthuko Shoba, accused of ordering the murder of his lover Tshegofatso Pule when she was eight months pregnant, was on Friday denied bail by the Roodepoort magistrate's court.

Magistrate Delize Smith said: “The applicant has not shown that he will stand trial. He relied on an affidavit which states the bare minimum. The interests of justice, especially public interest, is not sufficient why he should be released on bail.”

He remains in custody pending his next court appearance on March 25 for the indictment to be transferred to the high court.

The 32-year-old had asked for bail of R2,000, saying he feared for his life in jail after receiving death threats.